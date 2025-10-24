Malaga foundation sponsors Liberian neurosurgeon's training in Tanzania: 'I will dedicate my life to saving others'

The César Ramírez Bisturí Solidario foundation has been covering the costs of training African doctors to bring hope to their countries for years. The foundation was born out of the determination of its founder, César Ramírez, who is personally involved in these projects. The results of this programme will be noticed in the near future, as these countries' health systems become more prepared to meet medical challenges.

The latest beneficiary is Siaffa Manga Sando - a young Liberian doctor, who is training in Tanzania to be a neurosurgeon. Once he finishes his training, he will be one of two neurosurgeons in Liberia, which has a population of five million inhabitants.

Zoom The young doctor takes part in an operation. SUR

Siaffa had always known that he would be a doctor one day. "I liked helping people and alleviating their suffering," the young scholarship recipient said in a letter. He was certain in his role when his father fell ill with a serious chronic disease in 2000. Siaffa witnessed the neglect he suffered due to the limited resources and knowledge in Liberia's healthcare system. "I decided to dedicate my life to saving people and giving hope to those who have none," he says.

The only doctor in his rural district

Siaffa graduated in medicine and was assigned to the rural district of Sanniquelle, where he was the only doctor. He worked hard and gave his best in a number of medical interventions: C-sections, herniorrhaphy, appendectomies and other surgeries. On many occasions, however, he had to refer patients with serious pathologies to distant hospitals, which would often lead to their death during the journey. "That made me realise the urgency of acquiring more surgical skills, especially in the field of neurosurgery," he said.

For more than seven months, he worked side by side with Liberia's only neurosurgeon, assisting in highly complex surgeries such as ventriculoperitoneal shunts, myelomeningocele repairs and craniectomies. This experience confirmed for him that he needed to train abroad in order to return prepared.

The foundation has paid for Siaffa's tuition, living expenses and accommodation during his residency in Tanzania. "This is a brave, humble young man with a deep sense of duty. Siaffa represents a whole generation of African doctors who, despite adversity, want to train to improve the lives of their people. We are contributing not only to his professional growth, but also to the Liberian health system," Dr César Ramírez said.

Zoom Another image of Saffia operating. SUR

The Malaga-based foundation, which has been training African doctors and organising surgical campaigns in different countries on the continent for years, has already sponsored several young professionals: future general surgeon Fatu Massaley, Uganda surgical resident Paul Clement Philly and students Sekou Sonnie and Hyacinthe Diallo.

'I will serve where I am most needed'

With the help of Bisturí Solidario, Siaffa Manga Sando will be able to complete his specialisation and return to Liberia to become one of the few neurosurgeons in the country. "My goal is to serve where I am most needed and be able to one day teach others so that we can continue relieving the suffering of the most vulnerable communities," he said with determination.

Dr César Ramírez stressed that this type of support is possible thanks to the companies and individuals who collaborate with the foundation through various initiatives. "Each contribution translates into a changed life, a trained professional and renewed hope for thousands of people who lack basic medical care."