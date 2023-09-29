'San Miguel summer' to bring August-like temperatures of up to 38C to parts of Spain this weekend

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Temperatures in the south of Spain are set to "rise considerably" from this Friday 29 September. According to state weather agency Aemet, the cities of Andalucía's Guadalquivir Valley, such as Cordoba and Seville will be the most affected by the early-autumn blast of heat where top temperatures of 38C are expected. "Maximum temperatures will be more typical of the second half of August in the middle of summer," Aemet warned.

The rest of the Spanish mainland peninsula will see maximum temperatures over 30 degrees. Minimum temperatures will also rise, and it is forecast the mercury will not drop below 18Con the Mediterranean coast and 20 degrees in parts of Andalucía and Extremadura.

The blast of heat is the so-called San Miguel summer, according to forecasters, and could be "the hottest" in the past 30 years. Temperatures could reach between 10 and 15 degrees above the normal average, it said.

Aemet spokesperson Rubén del Campo forecasts the hottest days will be from Friday 29 September until Monday 2 October, where maximum temperatures will be between 36 degrees and 38 in the Guadalquivir Valley and between 32 and 34 in the interior of the mainland.