Watch the final result as Scottish singer and songwriter invites Gaucín locals to participate in new music video Neil Armstrong decided to shoot the video in the stunning Serranía de Ronda seeing as he has fallen in love with the town since moving from Scotland with his family in 2016

Tony Bryant Gaucín

Local musician Neil Armstrong has recorded a new video to accompany his latest single, Go on Up, his fifth release since the launch of his debut album, Nearly Life, which he produced during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

The classically trained multi-instrumentalist decided to shoot the video in Gaucín, seeing as he has fallen in love with the town since moving there from Scotland with his family in 2016.

Neil, who hired the services of local photographer and film maker David Guillen, shot some of the video outside his own house in the Barrio del Carmen, and he invited many local children to take part in the production, along with his own two children.

Ampliar Local children took part in the recording of the video in Gaucin. Neil Armstrong

“The music video was recorded in Gaucín and features my family, neighbours and musical friends. My son, Leon, was an integral part of the video, and he did a fantastic job. My daughter, India, is a really good dancer, so she enjoyed taking part as well. It was a real community effort and it was a very joyful experience,” Neil told SUR in English.

After receiving permission from the town hall, the video was filmed in July at several locations in the town, and the locals turned out in force to watch the street scenes being recorded, something which Neil said was “amazing”.

“We filmed the morning scenes at a friend's finca in Gaucín, which is just below the castle. We had permission from the town’s mayor to film in the streets, and we were also allowed to record in the local convent, which is a very beautiful building. In the evening, we filmed at the Mirador de Africa, a fire lookout post just outside Gaucín. We shot just as the sun was going down and it was a very beautiful moment,” the talented musician explained. Originally penned in 2022 during a songwriting retreat lead by renowned platinum songwriter Andrea Stolpe, Neil composed and recorded the core of the track at his Strong Tunes studio in Gaucn.

“In a world wracked with insecurity and hardship, this song is an invitation to journey towards positivity. Life has been hard of late due to a mix of personal and modern life issues, but I was determined to write something from the core of my positivity about life for my family,” he concluded.