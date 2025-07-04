Video: Eleven aircraft and 50 specialists tackle major wildfire in Malaga province with the flames being fanned by the wind

Ester Requena Malaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 21:02 Compartir

A second wildfire in Malaga province has been reported this Friday 4 July. After the flames at the Ermita de las Tres Cruces fire in Cártama were brought under control, the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca forest fire brigade has reported that its specialist wildfire crews working on another fire in Montecorto in the north of the province, near the border with Cadiz. It appears that the origin of the blaze was a vehicle fire which was reported shortly before five o'clock in the afternoon.

Plan Infoca has had to increase the number of aerial resources working in the area. Two light amphibious planes, one coordination plane and another two heavy amphibious planes, seven helicopters (one command and control, three heavy and three semi-heavy) have been deployed. A total of eleven aircraft and fifty ground personnel to try to control a fire marked by the wind. According to the information provided by Infoca, the fire affects areas of grass, scrubland and wooded scrubland, far from population centres, and the main active part is the "head" because it is oriented to the wind.

Also working on the ground are two fire engines, three groups of forest firefighters and four reinforcement fire brigades, four operation protection technicians, an environmental agent and a command and control group. The deployment is completed by a forest fire analysis and monitoring unit and a medical team.