Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Plan Infoca
112 incident

Video: Eleven aircraft and 50 specialists tackle major wildfire in Malaga province with the flames being fanned by the wind

The alarm was raised at around 4pm this Friday afternoon and the blaze was apparently sparked by a vehicle fire

Ester Requena

Malaga

Friday, 4 July 2025, 21:02

A second wildfire in Malaga province has been reported this Friday 4 July. After the flames at the Ermita de las Tres Cruces fire in Cártama were brought under control, the Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca forest fire brigade has reported that its specialist wildfire crews working on another fire in Montecorto in the north of the province, near the border with Cadiz. It appears that the origin of the blaze was a vehicle fire which was reported shortly before five o'clock in the afternoon.

Plan Infoca has had to increase the number of aerial resources working in the area. Two light amphibious planes, one coordination plane and another two heavy amphibious planes, seven helicopters (one command and control, three heavy and three semi-heavy) have been deployed. A total of eleven aircraft and fifty ground personnel to try to control a fire marked by the wind. According to the information provided by Infoca, the fire affects areas of grass, scrubland and wooded scrubland, far from population centres, and the main active part is the "head" because it is oriented to the wind.

Also working on the ground are two fire engines, three groups of forest firefighters and four reinforcement fire brigades, four operation protection technicians, an environmental agent and a command and control group. The deployment is completed by a forest fire analysis and monitoring unit and a medical team.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sky over the Costa del Sol to become the stage for one-of-a-kind multisensory experience
  2. 2 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four
  3. 3 Cave foundation confirms suspension of one of the oldest festivals on the Costa del Sol and in Spain
  4. 4 Torremolinos launches major summer campaign against illegal street vendors
  5. 5 Arrozante Marbella reopens its doors and kicks off the summer with new features
  6. 6 Clinica Premium Marbella Launches New 24/7 Emergency Department %u2013 Open 365 Days a Year
  7. 7 Major expansion plan unveiled for close-to-capacity Malaga Airport
  8. 8 Fuengirola takes 'leap into future of tourism' with new destination management platform
  9. 9 New case of measles confirmed in six-month-old child on eastern Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Third Lamborghini dealer in Spain opens on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Video: Eleven aircraft and 50 specialists tackle major wildfire in Malaga province with the flames being fanned by the wind

Video: Eleven aircraft and 50 specialists tackle major wildfire in Malaga province with the flames being fanned by the wind