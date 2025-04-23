Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Archive image of Guardia Civil officers. E. Cabezas
Body of cyclist found in difficult-to-access area of Serranía de Ronda village
112 incident

The Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit was called in to recover the young man's body after his cycle apparently plunged from the road off a steep cliff

María José Díaz Alcalá / Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 11:14

Guardia Civil officers have recovered the body of a young man from a difficult-to-access area of Montejaque in the Serranía de Ronda after his bicycle plunged from a road and around 50 metres down a cliff on the outskirts of the village. The local man, 30, was discovered on Wednesday evening, after several calls alerted the police to the presence of a man's lifeless body in a mountainous area near the Los Caballeros dam.

The first people who became aware of a possible incident were the other members of the cycling group, with whom he had gone out, who realised that one of their number was missing. The man's family also started searching for him, but it wasn't until 6.30pm that the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room received several calls from concerned people in the area.

Police, fire brigade, emergency health services and the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue unit were all mobilised. The latter managed to recover the young man's body, but the cyclist was already dead. His cycling helmet was found next to him.

The body has now been taken to Malaga for an autopsy, which will determine the cause of death. The town hall in Montejaque has expressed its condolences to the family.

