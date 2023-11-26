The best honey in the whole of Andalucía is from the Serranía de Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Compartir Copiar enlace

The best multi-flower honey in the whole of the Andalucía region is made by Juan Galindo and his bees in Faraján. This was recently determined by the jury of Expomiel 2023, a benchmark competition in this sector, organised by the Cordoba’s Diputación, the provincial authority.

This is the second time that this beekeeper has decided to present a sample of his product. "Last year there was no luck, but this year we have won first prize in the multi-floral category, which for us (referring also to his family, who are involved in the project), is a recognition of our work. There is a lot of effort behind it," Galindo said. The produce is from one of the plots of land on his property where he has 160 hives.

"At this time of year there are fewer bees, but in spring, when the honey starts to be made, it's a real explosion," he added.

Galindo, who also breeds Iberian pigs in the area, became a beekeeper during the pandemic. He likes the countryside and took advantage of the fact that a family member is also involved in this activity. He never thought that his honey could win the competition. In recent years this prize was also won by another Malaga province beekeeper, Joaquín Becerra, in Cuevas del Becerro.

Galindo said: "Honey starts to be made in the spring and the emasculation is at the end of the summer. The honey has to be mature, meaning that the bees have finished making it. We take it to a warehouse to clean it of impurities and it is stored." This honey, called Mil Flores, has notes of thyme, rosemary, and of riverside vegetation.

"The Serranía de Ronda is an ideal setting for beekeeping, we have areas that are almost virgin. We also have the Genal river, its vegetation and then streams, which also provide us with a great environment."

Galindo pointed out that he has native bees; he has not opted for other species, given the doubts as to the quality and the threat that their introduction could pose to the environmental balance.

This year, he added, due to climate change, drought and the threat posed by the arrival of the Asian hornet in the area as a predator of bees, production has fallen by half. "This year we have practically sold out of honey, there has been little, and I already have a waiting list for next year," Galindo said.

Galindo appealed to consumers to opt for local products such as his. "This honey and that of my colleagues in the area is honey, there are products that are not and are sold as such on the market," he concluded, referring to products imported from China.