Ronda's new urban development plan goes on show for public consultation

Ronda town hall has now put on public display its future urban development plan (POU) for the town and surrounding area. According to the mayor María de la Paz Fernández, this plan for the capital of the Serranía de Ronda has also already been submitted for due consideration and assessment by the regional environment ministry of the Junta de Andalucía (a required step for all urban plans in the region).

As such, any individual persons, entities and interested parties can openly consult the plan and present any comments on, suggestions for, or changes to the POU during this period. All such input can then be studied and incorporated or not into the final POU.

It should be remembered that Ronda is in the process of renewing its current urban planning, based on the new regulations and after years of unsuccessful attempts. A temporary update to the only urban plan in existence (PGOU) was finally approved. It came into force with a clear sense of aiming to protect the historic centre of the town. Since then the town hall has been granting building permits directly for this area, among other matters.

At the same time as creating the new POU, the local council is also processing the Plan General de Ordenación Municipal (PGOM), another urban planning document. Both, broadly speaking, are intended to replace the current PGOU, which has become pretty much obsolete as some elements date back to the 1990s.

The POU can be viewed and consulted in person at the town planning department at the municipal offices in the old courthouse building and on the municipal website: www.ronda.es.

To give some idea of what plans are afoot, Ronda council has included in the POU a new industrial estate in theLa Cañada area, the already-announced alternative road to the historic Puente Nuevo (the topmost bridge spanning the famousgorge), filling gaps in the urban fabric and a periurban park in front of the 'Cornisas de Tajo' (the strip of land running along the top of the gorge), in part of the area known as Casa Rúa.