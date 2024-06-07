Teacher in Malaga village arrested for alleged sexual assault of six minors

Irene Quirante Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

There was shock this week in the village of Genalguacil at the news that the Guardia Civil had arrested a 52-year-old teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple 16-year-olds.

According to sources, at least six families have lodged complaints against the teacher, who works at the Colegio Rural La Almazara in the village near Ronda.

Municipal sources confirmed the reports to SUR. The suspect had been working at the school for at least five years. The alleged sexual assaults are said to have occurred during the current school year.

The events have led to an investigation by a court in Ronda, as reported by Cadena SER, and it is not ruled out that there may yet be more victims.