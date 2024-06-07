Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

View of Genalguacil. Archivo
Teacher in Malaga village arrested for alleged sexual assault of six minors
Crime

Teacher in Malaga village arrested for alleged sexual assault of six minors

The 52-year-old suspect was held by the Guardia Civil following complaints from the victims

Irene Quirante

Friday, 7 June 2024, 15:43

There was shock this week in the village of Genalguacil at the news that the Guardia Civil had arrested a 52-year-old teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple 16-year-olds.

According to sources, at least six families have lodged complaints against the teacher, who works at the Colegio Rural La Almazara in the village near Ronda.

Municipal sources confirmed the reports to SUR. The suspect had been working at the school for at least five years. The alleged sexual assaults are said to have occurred during the current school year.

The events have led to an investigation by a court in Ronda, as reported by Cadena SER, and it is not ruled out that there may yet be more victims.

