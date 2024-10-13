In pictures: Spain's best graffiti artists leave their mark in Ronda

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Sunday, 13 October 2024, 09:48 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Bullfighting, the iconic Puente Nuevo bridge spanning the gorge between the two halves of Ronda town, tourists and Ronda's Moorish past. These are just some of the themes alluded to in the murals painted last weekend in the town by the best graffiti artists in Spain. They were participating in this artistic stopover as part of an initiative by the national graffiti league (Liga Nacional de Graffiti). The collective has organised a number of these events in other Spanish towns and cities. This time was the turn of Ronda.

V.M.

The graffiti artists in question were Lalone, Nauni69, Mariadie, Jota, Sena162, Marcnone, Konestilo, Rey de la Ruina, Rudiart and Danklabara. The awards ceremony took place last Sunday and the winner was Lalone, with a piece showing a family of tourists, very Spanish, with the gorge and the 'New Bridge' in the background, but with the monument being destroyed by a UFO.

V.M.

Ronda is committed to street art and has already created a walking trail to view murals named 'Rebranding Ronda'. The town has three murals by Okuda Art (next to the bus station and Avenida de Málaga), six by Kato, in the Las Sindicales neighbourhood, one by Víctor García in San Rafael district from the 'Play in colours' project, and finally another by Víctor González (next to Calle Sevilla).

V.M.

These new murals can be viewed further up Calle Sevilla.