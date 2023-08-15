Serious traffic accident leaves seven people injured and forces closure of main A-367 road to Ronda

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A serious road accident this Tuesday morning, 15 August, has resulted in seven people being injured, including a three-year-old girl, and the main A-367 road to Campilllos in the Serranía de Ronda has been closed. At the moment, no fatalities have been reported.

A head-on collision between three cars at around 10.45am at kilometre 21 of the A-367, between Cañete La Real and Cuevas del Becerro, has forced several ambulances and a medical helicopter to be mobilised to the scene, as reported by eye witnesses and confirmed by 112 Andalucía.

As a result of the incident, members of Malaga's provincial fire brigade had to cut three people from inside the damaged vehicles. The A-367 road was temporarily closed in both directions and drivers were diverted through the municipality of Cuevas del Becerro. At 1.07pm, the DGT traffic authority reported that one lane had been reopened, and alternate passage past the accident scene was being given to vehicles in both directions.

Just recently on the same road, very close to this point, two people died on the night of 2 August in a traffic accident also in the municipality of Cañete la Real. The accident happened at 10.40pm, when a call was received from a witness who reported that a car had gone off the road and then fallen down an embnakment on the A-367, the Campillos road, just past the Cuevas del Becerro junction. The caller indicated that two people were trapped inside the vehicle.