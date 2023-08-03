Two dead after car crashes down embankment on A367 Ronda - Campillos road

Sections
Thursday, 3 August 2023
Two people died on Wednesday night (2 August) in a traffic accident on a road near the Malaga province town of Cañete la Real, according to 112 Andalucía.
The accident was reported at 10.40pm, when a call was received from a witness who alerted of a car leaving the road and falling down an embankment on the A-367 road from Ronda to Campillos, just past the junction at Cuevas del Becerro. The caller indicated that two people were trapped inside the vehicle.
Guardia Civil traffic officers, Local Police and the fire brigade were alerted to the incident but medical staff could only confirm the death of two men as a result of the accident.
