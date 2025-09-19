What are the plans for Ronda's soon-to-be-decommissioned old bus station?

One of Ronda's busiest locations will undergo a drastic change in the coming months. This is the site of the current bus station that will be transformed into a large public square once the new bus station, still under construction in El Fuerte, becomes operational.

This initiative was presented on Wednesday by the town's mayor, Mari Paz Fernández, and the municipal delegate for public works, Concha Muñoz. During the announcement of this new project, the mayor stressed that the goal is to "transform this area into an accessible, safe and functional space that improves urban quality and provides new opportunities for outdoor leisure to people of all ages".

Some important details and aspects of this project were also given. For example, the plan includes demolition of the existing building housing the bus station to repurpose a plot of approximately 2,000 square metres. On this plot the plan is to create a children's playground, gardens and spaces for residents and visitors alike to take a breather. All this will entail an investment of over 1.3 million euros and a completion period of approximately 11 months.

1.3 million euros of investment

In the same vein, the Ronda mayor clarified that the project will represent a step forward in the municipal strategy for urban regeneration, which aims to modernise iconic spaces in the town and adapt them to current needs. "This space will be transformed into a friendly and open environment, prioritising accessibility, safety and landscape integration, helping to make Ronda a more liveable town with more options for citizens to enjoy", she explained.

New bus station

The announcement comes as construction work on the new bus station in El Fuerte is nearing completion. In order for the new infrastructure to enter service, it will be necessary to complete the remodelling of the area surrounding the railway line, a project being undertaken by Adif as the company responsible for the railtrack. Among other project tasks, the railway infrastructure company has already removed the level crossing with barriers, has opened the overhead footbridge for better student access to nearby education centres and will soon widen another bridge to improve traffic flow and road safety.

The transformation of the current bus station site, coupled with the imminent launch of the new bus station, represents one of the most ambitious initiatives in recent years in terms of urban spaces and making life easier to get around. Ronda council maintains that this type of project reinforces Ronda's image as a modern, sustainable and attractive town, capable of combining its heritage and historical values with new areas designed for everyday enjoyment.