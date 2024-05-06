Ronda opens new recreation area on site of old municipal swimming pool

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Monday, 6 May 2024, 00:11 Compartir Copiar enlace

Ronda has opened a new leisure area to the public that has been created with an investment of around one million euros in the grounds of the old municipal swimming pool, next to Avenida de Málaga.

The space, which will be completed with a second phase, has a surface area of around 22,000 square metres and also includes green areas and around 150 parking spaces, as well as the creation of roads that will involve the reorganisation and improvement of traffic between Avenida de Málaga and Calle Maestro Díaz Machuca.

The town hall put plots of land in this area up for sale, with the aim of setting up premises for commercial, hotel and or nightlife activities. In addition, another plot of land was bought by Mercadona with the intention of setting up a new supermarket in this part of the town, between the neighbourhoods of San Rafael and San Cristóbal.

The work has been carried out over a period of one year. Within this land, more than 1,000 square metres have been allocated to recreational use, another 7,300 to commercial use and more than 5,000 to green areas.

"This is one of the most important milestones in recent times, as it allows all the residents to recover the use of an important area of Ronda that was undeveloped and which is one of the main areas of expansion of the town," mayor María de la Paz Fernández said during the inauguration.

The second phase of this project is expected to be put out to tender in the next few weeks, Fernández said, with just over another million euros, bringing the total to 2.5 million euros.

"The works are expected to start in October and will be carried out at the same time as the commercial development planned for the surrounding area, where the Mercadona company has bought a 7,300 square metre plot to open a new space in the town. The planned execution period in this case will be similar to that of the development of the first phase," said the councillor.