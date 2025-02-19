Ronda is left without its traditional Goyesca bullfighting festival for second year running due to safety fears

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 16:14 Compartir

Ronda will be without its famous Corrida Goyesca bullfighting festival again this year due to structural problems with the bullring. This will be the second consecutive year without this programme, as it was last year when the Real Maestranza de Caballería de Ronda (RMR), which manages this Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) protected historic building, announced that these events could not be held.

Ignacio Herrera, director of the RMR, has explained that it is not possible to use the bullring for bullfighting again this year and has not set another deadline, as it depends on the progress of the necessary work on the bullring

He announced that the definitive project for the first phase, which will consist of the installation of a steel structure on the roof of the bullring to halt the movement it currently suffers, has already been submitted to the Junta de Andalucía's 'patrimonio' heritage department.

Once this initial phase has been completed, which he has not put a price on, the bullfighting use could be resumed, although it will depend on the state of the upper stands and their support. A study in Portugal is also anaylising the behaviour of the stone used in the double archway, the deterioration of which has shown up the problem of the bullring.

This Tuesday, the management team of the bullring, headed by Luis Candelas and with the support of different associations such as Tauromundo, the Fundación del Toro de Lidia, among others; have asked for explanations from the Maestranza about the state of the bullring to determine if "the problem is so serious" and have rejected the fact that Ronda will once again be without any bullfighting events.