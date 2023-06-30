Roman theatre at Acinipo is removed from 'at risk' list following improvement works The Hispania Nostra organisation had previously warned of the poor state of preservation of the historic site near Ronda

The Roman theatre at the Acinipo archaeological site, about 20 kilometres from Ronda, is no longer considered at risk and has been removed from Hispania Nostra’s 'Red List'.

This list, which monitors the conservation of cultural and natural heritage, deemed the archeological marvel as in a poor state of preservation. It was deemed abandoned and deteriorated, with domestic animals such as sheep and donkeys also contributing to the site's poor condition.

But the remains are now part of the Hispania Nostra 'Green List', following improvement works at the site, which included an investment of about half-a-million-euros from the Andalusian regional government, 80% of which came from the European Union (EU).

The work was carried out by the company Hermanos Campano, under following the designs of the Ronda architect Sergio Valadez. The main focus was protecting the theatre's vault, which suffered erosion damage from rainwater.

Valadez said that he proposed the theatre project to Hispania Nostra, for another competition that rewards good practices in heritage intervention, but it did not win, after which it was removed from the 'Red List'.

Hispania Nostra pointed out that the cavea and hyposcaenium were cleaned and a perimeter drainage system was built around the cavea to divert rainwater away from the remains and down the hillside. The north aditus was also worked on to allow access to the orchestra and to widen the view of the Roman theatre, the organisation added.

'A starting point'

Valadez said the restoration works could be a starting point for other sites in need of preservation.

The Roman theatre of Acinipo was declared a historic-artistic monument in 1931, being one of the best preserved in Spain, but the site has elements from the 3rd millennium BC to the late Roman period, with some from the Nasrid period.

Thermal baths have been found, with three staggered pools and remains of the heating system, two necropolis, urns, funerary offerings, its own coins and remains of towers, among others such as those of a house with a lararium.