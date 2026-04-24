Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archivo
112 incident

Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Atajate

The accident happened on a bend on the A-369

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 24 April 2026, 19:24

A motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, died on Friday in a road accident in the municipality of Atajate near Ronda, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services.

The accident occurred at 1pm on the A-369. Several witnesses reported that the accident had taken place on a bend in the road. The Guardia Civil and the 061 emergency services were called to the scene, but could do no more than certify the death of the motorcyclist.

This is the third motorbike accident with fatalities in the last two weeks in Malaga. Last Friday, 17 April, a motorcyclist lost his life after a fall on Avenida de la Libertad , near the Palacio de Congresos roundabout. Days earlier, on Sunday 12 April, a 25 year old man died in Marbella after a collision with another car. The accident happened on Avenida Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Petrol station workers across Spain call strike on peak May bank holiday dates
  2. 2 Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products
  3. 3 BREAKING: Malaga recovers direct high-speed trains to Madrid on 30 April
  4. 4 These are the highest-paid jobs in Malaga: some reach 100,000 euros per year
  5. 5 Pentagon considers suspending Spain from Nato
  6. 6 Marbella approves renovation of two iconic hotels with budget exceeding 17 million euros
  7. 7 Spanish grocery prices rise at more than double the pace of salaries
  8. 8 Shocking video: 167,000 tonnes of rubble dumped in the Axarquía
  9. 9 Marbella approves new regulation to address issue of abandoned developments
  10. 10 Malaga AVE rail line remains without certain reopening date

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Atajate

Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Atajate