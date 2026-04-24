Motorcyclist dies in road accident in Atajate

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 24 April 2026, 19:24 Share

A motorcyclist, whose identity has not yet been released, died on Friday in a road accident in the municipality of Atajate near Ronda, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services.

The accident occurred at 1pm on the A-369. Several witnesses reported that the accident had taken place on a bend in the road. The Guardia Civil and the 061 emergency services were called to the scene, but could do no more than certify the death of the motorcyclist.

This is the third motorbike accident with fatalities in the last two weeks in Malaga. Last Friday, 17 April, a motorcyclist lost his life after a fall on Avenida de la Libertad , near the Palacio de Congresos roundabout. Days earlier, on Sunday 12 April, a 25 year old man died in Marbella after a collision with another car. The accident happened on Avenida Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso de Hohenlohe.