Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Malaga province under yellow warning for rain on Friday

The Axarquía and the Antequera districts will remain under weather warnings the whole day, with rainfall also present in Malaga city and other parts of the province on Saturday

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 24 April 2026, 13:11

The changing weather typical of spring will continue in Malaga province in the coming days. After a Wednesday with typically summery temperatures, rain will return.

The Antequera and the Axarquía districts will be under a yellow weather warning the whole day on Friday, starting from 10am. Until midnight, Aemet (the state meteorological agency) forecasts up to 15mm. Occasional thunderstorms are also possible.

Umbrellas will also be a necessity in Malaga city and other parts of the province. The probability of rain in the Costa del Sol capital is 90 per cent, but it will drop down to 80 per cent after 6pm. Similar is the probabiltiy in Ronda, Marbella and Coín.

Despite everything, temperatures will not experience too much of a change. In Malaga city, they will range between 15 and 20C.

According to Aemet, the weather forecast across the province for Saturday is similar to Friday's, with little change in the probability of rain. Sunday expects a significant improvement, with initial forecasts indicating no rain.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Petrol station workers across Spain call strike on peak May bank holiday dates
  2. 2 BREAKING: Malaga recovers direct high-speed trains to Madrid on 30 April
  3. 3 Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products
  4. 4 These are the highest-paid jobs in Malaga: some reach 100,000 euros per year
  5. 5 Spanish grocery prices rise at more than double the pace of salaries
  6. 6 VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured
  7. 7 Shocking video: 167,000 tonnes of rubble dumped in the Axarquía
  8. 8 Torremolinos mayor calls for funding reform over tourist tax debate
  9. 9 Malaga AVE rail line remains without certain reopening date
  10. 10 Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga province under yellow warning for rain on Friday

Malaga province under yellow warning for rain on Friday