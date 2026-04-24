Malaga province under yellow warning for rain on Friday

Isabel Méndez Malaga Friday, 24 April 2026, 13:11 Share

The changing weather typical of spring will continue in Malaga province in the coming days. After a Wednesday with typically summery temperatures, rain will return.

The Antequera and the Axarquía districts will be under a yellow weather warning the whole day on Friday, starting from 10am. Until midnight, Aemet (the state meteorological agency) forecasts up to 15mm. Occasional thunderstorms are also possible.

Umbrellas will also be a necessity in Malaga city and other parts of the province. The probability of rain in the Costa del Sol capital is 90 per cent, but it will drop down to 80 per cent after 6pm. Similar is the probabiltiy in Ronda, Marbella and Coín.

Despite everything, temperatures will not experience too much of a change. In Malaga city, they will range between 15 and 20C.

According to Aemet, the weather forecast across the province for Saturday is similar to Friday's, with little change in the probability of rain. Sunday expects a significant improvement, with initial forecasts indicating no rain.