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Two earthquakes felt in Granada and Malaga provinces

Spain's national geographical institute (IGN) recorded 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Jayena and a 2.4-magnitude tremor in the Mediterreana Sea early on Friday 24 April

Camilo Álvarez

Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:54

Two earthquakes have been felt in Granada and Malaga provinces this morning, Friday 24 April. Shortly after 6am Spain's national geographical institute (IGN) recorded a 3.5-magnitude earthquake in Jayena, which was felt in several parts of Granada province as well as in several municipalities in Malaga province.

Shortly afterwards, the IGN reported a further 2.4 magnitude tremor in the Mediterranean Sea which was felt particularly strongly along the Costa Tropical and in particular in Lobres, Salobreña, Torrenueva and Vélez de Benaudalla.

It was felt with less intensity in Alhama de Granada, Almuñécar, Calahonda, Gualchos, Molvízar and Motril. It was also felt in parts of Malaga province.

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surinenglish Two earthquakes felt in Granada and Malaga provinces

Two earthquakes felt in Granada and Malaga provinces