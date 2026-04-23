Safe zones and evacuation routes: Marbella approves action plans in case of earthquakes and tsunamis

The councillor for public safety, José Eduardo Díaz, and the fire chief, Medardo Tudela.

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 23 April 2026, 14:23 Share

Marbella has taken a definitive step toward becoming what it calls "one of the safest coastal destinations in Spain" by approving a comprehensive local action plan designed to tackle the threats of earthquakes and tsunamis.

While local authorities are quick to reassure the public that there is no immediate danger, the municipality is proactively swapping improvisation for precision. Through this new framework, the city has mapped out exactly how to intervene, where to go, and who to call the moment the ground shakes or the sea recedes.

Earthquake readiness (seismic risk) The seismic plan focuses on the reality that Marbella sits in an area of moderate seismic risk. Although many tremors go unnoticed by the public, the plan ensures the city isn't caught off guard Vulnerability Mapping: Identification of the most sensitive areas and a catalogue of critical buildings. Infrastructure Inventory: A list of buildings and human resources that require priority attention. Protocols: Specific action steps for emergency responders to follow immediately after a quake. Regulations: Fire Chief Medardo Tudela emphasised that Spanish building codes are already designed with seismic resistance to withstand expected tremors.

The initiative, spearheaded by municipal engineers and the Marbella fire service, recently received the green light from Civil Protection of Andalucía. Public Safety Councillor José Eduardo Díaz noted that the plan was born from a desire to "anticipate emergencies and guarantee a coordinated, effective, and rapid response."

By formalising these routes and safe zones, Marbella joins a select group of Andalusian municipalities with specific, high-level protections against maritime risks.

The seismic risk portion of the plan acknowledges that while Marbella is not in a high-risk zone, it sits within a "moderate" belt that has seen over a hundred minor movements in the Malaga-Cadiz area in recent months. To counter this, the city has catalogued its most vulnerable infrastructure and established a priority list for emergency services.

Tsunami response Marbella is one of the few towns in the region to have a specific plan for maritime emergencies, developed in collaboration with the University of Malaga. High-risk zones The plan identifies areas with the highest vulnerability: Beaches and promenades. Marinas River mouths. Action steps Vertical Evacuation: Protocols for moving the population to higher ground. Warning Systems: Mechanisms to alert the public in real-time. Drills: A city-wide tsunami drill is scheduled for this year to test response times and help residents familiarize themselves with evacuation routes.

Fire Chief Medardo Tudela highlighted that because Spain already maintains rigorous seismic-resistant building regulations, the focus is now on the human element: managing movement and maintaining order.

For the coastline, the plan is even more specialised. Developed alongside the University of Malaga, the tsunami strategy identifies beaches, promenades, and marinas as the primary zones of concern. It establishes clear protocols for "vertical evacuation" - moving people to higher ground - and outlines sophisticated warning systems to alert people.

To ensure these plans don't just exist on paper, the Town Hall will conduct a large-scale tsunami drill later this year. This exercise is designed to familiarise the public with evacuation markers and test the efficiency of the Local Operational Coordination Centre (CECOPAL), which unites the police, fire crews, and health services under one command. With these new measures, Marbella effectively "closes the circle" of its safety strategy, adding seismic and maritime protection to its existing protocols for wildfires, flooding, and marine pollution.