Ronda village showcases its heritage with a new visitor experience that is not for the faint-hearted

José Miguel Aguilar Montejaque Wednesday, 19 June 2024, 15:16

The white-washed village of Montejaque in the Serraná de Ronda is opening an exciting new adventure project this weekend, which it hopes will help put it firmly back on the tourism map.

The Hundidero suspension park opens this Saturday with three via ferratas linked by a zip line plus a Tibetan rope-bridge stretching across the top of Montejaque's famous dam which, famously, has never held back water due to the unique geology of the area.

The project coordinator, Juan de Castro, pointed out that "the via ferratas have been around since the construction of the dam over 100 years ago and were used for the maintenance and supervision of the hydraulic infrastructure, although numerous fixings have been repaired and replaced and safety lines have been installed to adapt them for public use, resulting in two fixed climbing routes of 70 metres each." The third route "is a path half carved into the rock, forming ledges, ramps and vertical sections with iron fixings that connect the base of the dam and the valve section for water run-off with the top of the dam wall."

This sports and recreational facility will allow experienced and properly-equipped visitors to enjoy a unique view of the Hundidero gorge downstream from the Caballeros dam towards Hundidero Cave. They can decide which route to go for depending on age, experience and physical condition. This should appeal to anyone interested in this type of sporty, active tourism in the heart of nature.

One of the three via ferratas. SUR

Still, this is not the most ambitious tourism project on the cards of this small white village in the Serranía de Ronda. That title goes to another project under way in Montejaque that started to be assessed over 10 years ago and will culminate in 2025 with the creation of a tree museum in the area known as Los Cucaderos. The project also includes the installation of four bird-watching observatories (species such as griffon vultures, peregrine falcons, eagle owls, kestrels and Egyptian vultures nest in the area), more than 20 kilometres of cycle-tourism trails and the creation of a permanent wetland within the reservoir's island (Isla en la Puente).

Town mayor Diego Sánchez said: "we are very pleased with the final result, and it will be a real boost to the recovery of the local economy thanks to the jobs it will create and the influx of visitors that will put Montejaque back on the map."