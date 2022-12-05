Missing Parauta rabbit makes a bushy-tailed return Abandoned in a ditch by a local road, the village's much loved figure, was found by two men

The much loved Parauta rabbit with its rescuers. / SUR

A one-metre-high rabbit figure had been missing since 12 November when the village of Parauta in the Ronda mountains celebrated its Fiesta del Conejo (rabbit festival).

Despite offering a 100-euro reward for its safe return the town hall of this charming village of 251 inhabitants has had no clues as to its whereabouts.

Until now, this is, when two men travelling on a road near the town spotted the bunny.

Mayor Katrin Ortega, said: "Two people have found our beloved figure. They found it in a ditch."

It is suspected that, at the end of the rabbit festival, the figure was stolen from the entrance to the village and taken onto a bus.

The incident caused much commotion, as the village residents are very fond of the rabbit, as it has been a fixture of the festival since it began 13 years ago.