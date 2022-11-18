Have you seen this missing bunny? There is a big reward for its safe return The one-metre-high rabbit disappeared from Parauta, which was celebrating its Conejo Festival, last weekend

The rabbit had been placed at the entrance to the village, but disappeared. / sur

Missing: one rabbit from Parauta. The mayor of this pretty village in the upper Genal Valley, Katia Ortega, says someone must have taken the one-metre-high figure which was placed at the entrance to the village for the Rabbit Festival on Saturday, and the council is offering a 100-euro reward for its safe return.

“We had two rabbits. One was at the entrance to the village, which is the one that has disappeared, and the other at the sports centre where the festival took place,” the mayor said. “It could be anywhere in Andalucía now. It’s important to us”.

About 5,000 people went to Parauta (population 250) on Saturday. The village receives a large number of visitors nowadays because of its Enchanted Forest, where fairies, gnomes and other storybook figures have been placed among the chestnut trees. At this time of year it is a particularly beautiful setting because the leaves are changing colour.

“We never imagined so many people would come,” said Ortega. It was particularly busy about 6pm and she suspects that is when the rabbit went missing.

“Maybe someone took it on a coach with them... we don't know," she said. “But it has huge sentimental value for the people of Parauta, and has been with us for quite a long time. We hope to get it back".