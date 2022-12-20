From a single shop to an international chain, a Ronda firm's success story Master Gift Import (MGI) became popular after selling household items, toys and textiles for just ten euros and now has 75 stores across Spain

A business which began as a single shop in Ronda selling household items at low prices has been so successful that it now has 75 stores in Spain and employs 600 people. The MGI (Master Gift Import) chain used to offer everything for ten euros but has expanded its stock and now also has items for 15, 20 and 25 euros.

This year alone, MGI has opened five new shops in Valencia, Madrid, Salamanca, Motril and the Canary Islands, and the group is also planning to expand into Portugal next year with the opening of several new stores.

Everything one price

MGI mainly imports its stock directly from China, although it also works with other countries and is starting to buy products made in Spain as well. The company began in 2000 although it was not until 2006 that it introduced its ‘everything one price’ policy after ceasing to use intermediaries and buying large quantities of stock at a time.

The firm, which has one of the highest turnovers in Malaga province these days, also has a logistics centre in Antequera, a facility which it moved from the original location in Lucena