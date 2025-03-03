Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Landslide forces partial closure of mountain road between Costa del Sol and Ronda
Roads

Landslide forces partial closure of mountain road between Costa del Sol and Ronda

Teams are currently working to clear the area, which has been affected by the heavy rains since 4am this Monday morning

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Monday, 3 March 2025, 09:53

The heavy rains of the last few hours are beginning to leave their mark on some roads in Malaga province, where an amber warning for heavy downpours has been activated on the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and the Guadalhorce valley.

At the moment, the day has dawned with the A-397 affected by landslides. Since 4.00 am the main route between the Costa del Sol and the Serrania de Ronda has suffered from one lane being closed at kilometre 28 in the direction of the mountain town, as confirmed to SUR by the DGT's traffic management centre.

A team of road maintenance workers is currently working to clear the area, which at this time of the morning - rush hour - is experiencing some traffic tailbacks due to these landslides, although the DGT has assured that they are not significant.

