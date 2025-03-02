Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Amber alert issued for more heavy rain in Malaga province on Monday
Weather

Amber alert issued for more heavy rain in Malaga province on Monday

Spain's state weather agency Aemet is forecasting up to 80mm of rainfall in 12 hours, particularly in the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley areas

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Sunday, 2 March 2025, 13:15

The rain has not left Malaga province for the moment. The weather instability that has been with us since Andalucía Day, when the amber warning was activated and which left dozens of incidents in the province with more than 70mm in several municipalities and hailstorms in the Serrania de Ronda, continues. After today's yellow warning, the alert will continue on Monday 3 March, when the Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) will once again activate the amber warning for heavy rain.

Specifically, Aemet has activated the alert for the western Costa del Sol, Malaga city and Guadalhorce valley areas from midnight this Sunday until 2pm on Monday. Accumulated rainfall of 25mm in one hour and 80 mm in 12 hours is expected, especially in the western part of the area. Temperatures will range between 7C minimum and 16 degrees maximum in Antequera, between 14C and 18 degrees in Malaga and Marbella, between 10C and 14 degrees in Ronda and between 11C and 19 degrees in Vélez-Málaga.

Weather alerts for southern Spain on Monday, 3 March 2025. Aemet

"It will not rain in the same way throughout the province, in some areas it will rain more and in others less", said José Luis Escudero, head of the SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' . The local weather expert also says that a probable storm "but not a Dana" is on the horizon. "If it comes about, this would mean that between Thursday and Sunday we could have a reasonable accumulation of rainfall throughout the province, which would give a good boost to the reservoirs in Málaga", said Escudero.

