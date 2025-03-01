Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. Ñito Salas
Spain&#039;s state weather agency activates yellow alert for heavy rain in Malaga and on Costa del Sol this Sunday
Weather

Spain's state weather agency activates yellow alert for heavy rain in Malaga and on Costa del Sol this Sunday

A warning for accumulated rainfall will be active until 6pm and another, until 3pm, for high waves on the eastern strip of the coast in the province

Ester Requena

Ester Requena

Malaga

Saturday, 1 March 2025, 21:48

This year's Andalucía Day long 'puente' holiday weekend in Malaga is being marked marked by unstable weather. If on Friday the province dawned with an amber alert due to rainfall that left more than 70mm in several municipalities in Malaga and hailstorms in the Serrania de Ronda, this Saturday the Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet) has already announced that for Sunday 2 March it will once again activate weather alerts in several areas of Malaga province.

Specifically, according to the Aemet forecast, the yellow alert for rain will be in force from 00.01am to 6pm on Sunday for accumulated rainfall in 12 hours of about 40mm on the western Costa del Sol, in Malaga city and the Guadalhorce valley areas. The probability is estimated to be between 40 and 70%. Likewise, the Axarquia coastline will also be under yellow warning but for waves from 8am to 3pm, as wind gusts from the east of 50 to 60 k/h (force 7) with waves of 2 to 3 metres are expected.

Weather alerts activated in Spain for Sunday, 2 March 2025. Aemet

The rainfall is not expected to be as heavy in Malaga province as on Friday 28 February, the day on which the PERI special emergency plan for flood risk in Andalucía was activated in the Level 0 pre-emergency phase. The rain caused some problems in Manilva and Casares. In the latter municipality, the water flooded the MA-8300 road due to the Arroyo Vaquero overflowing. Other municipalities affected by the downpours were Malaga city, Alhaurín el Grande, Antequera, Benalmádena, Colmenar, Estepona, Igualeja, Marbella, Mijas and Torremolinos.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The soul of Malaga: four city centre bars that maintain tradition
  2. 2 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  3. 3 The new Tivoli will be on part of the current site and also cover the roof of a shopping centre
  4. 4 A strong position
  5. 5 Government to pardon 83bn euros of regional debt to help keep Catalan nationalists on side
  6. 6 Over 600 parking spaces for Miraflores
  7. 7 Sons of Ancient Andalu%u0441ía
  8. 8 The popular 30-30-30 weight loss routine that sparks debate
  9. 9 Additional parking for popular Costa del Sol destination
  10. 10 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain's state weather agency activates yellow alert for heavy rain in Malaga and on Costa del Sol this Sunday