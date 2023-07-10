Green light for gorge walkway in Ronda The walkway will involve an investment of around 1.3 million euros and will be the second phase of the so-called Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo

Ronda town hall has approved the project for the installation of a walkway at the bottom of the town's famous gorge. The infrastructure, designed by the architect of Malaga's Caminito del Rey tourist attraction, Luis Machuca, will allow visitors to take the 500-metre route in the area, once it becomes a reality.

The walkway will involve an investment of around 1.3 million euros and will be the second phase of the so-called Camino del Desfiladero del Tajo.

From the foot of the Puente Nuevo the new path will come out near the town's Arab baths. There will be access and exit controls and the route will pass under the three bridges that Ronda has. The visits will be small guided groups and there will be a charge.