Flash floods take residents of Serranía de Ronda mountain towns and villages by surprise

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Friday, 15 November 2024, 09:57

A flash flood surprised the residents of Jimera de Líbar, in the Serranía de Ronda's Guadiaro valley, on Thursday. "We have never seen it rain like this here," mayor, Francisco Javier Lobo, told SUR shortly before the disaster occurred, as he was monitoring the rising levels of the Guadiaro river, which flows through this municipality and the area of Estación de Jimera.

Heavy rainfall in the morning caused streams to overflow, not only in this village but across almost the entire Serranía de Ronda region, turning streets into rivers, flooding homes, triggering landslides, road closures, sewer issues, build-ups of debris and mud, and isolating families living outside the main population centres, as seen in places like Ronda and Cortes, among others.

"This is a disaster... We're clearing out mud," explained Mayte Domínguez, who runs a meat company in Jimera that has been devastated by the flooding. She couldn’t say any more and apologised, breaking down in tears.

Karl Smallman was one of the residents whose house in Estación de Jimera was flooded and was having a difficult time. "We cannot thank all our neighbours and friends enough", he said, as they were helping out with the clean-up work.

The municipality was isolated for a time due to problems on the roads, which turned into rivers at different points, complicating the movement of vehicles caught in the storm. The roads between Ronda and Gaucín, the road between Gaucín and the Estación de Gaucín-El Colmenar (ELA) and the road from Ronda to Benaoján, among others, were also cut off, although normality was gradually returning to normal. Extreme caution was also necessary on the Ronda-San Pedro road due to landslides.

Although these were some of the most troubled spots in the area on Thursday, the Serranía, in general, recorded many incidents due to the storms that unloaded heavy downpours in a very short period of time. This happened in Algatocín, with streets turned into rivers; in the hamlet of Siete Pilas and La Vegas, part of Benalauría.

In Ronda, an early morning downpour forced the closure of three roads in the town: the road to Navares and Tejares, the Galia, at the Cruz de San Jorge, and the area from the Las Culebras stream to the Arab Baths. In addition, the hospital, health centres and surgeries (in Ronda and the region) were closed due to the storm.

In the rural districts of Ronda, such as La Indiana and Llano de la Cruz, residents also experienced moments of anguish during the height of these storm episodes. Fortunately, there have been no human casualties, as has been the case in the rest of the Serranía de Ronda area.