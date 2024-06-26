Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

An image captured during the rescue of the female deer. AMA
This is the moment a deer was released after becoming trapped in a narrow gorge in a Serranía de Ronda town
Animal welfare 

Environmental agents and canyoners, who were practising the sport in the area, worked together to rescue the animal with the aid of a harness

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 13:36

Opciones para compartir

A female deer has been rescued after it became trapped inside a narrow natural pool in Cañón de las Buitreras gorge near Cortes de la Frontera in the Serranía de Ronda.

Agents from the Andalusian Environment Agency (AMA) and a group of people who were canyoning in the area said if they hadn't spotted the animal, it would have probably died from starvation. "It was probably a case of natural selection, but we could not allow this deer to starve to death in a watering hole in the Buitreras gorge," they said.

In this video released on AMA's X social media profile, you can see the rescue team tying a harness around the deer, and pulling it up over a rock and out of the waterhole.

The agents thanked the outdoor sport members for their help, as without it the rescue would have been a lot more complicated. "Thanks to Clara, Lourdes, Emmanuelle and Juan Manuel who left their activity to help in the rescue," they wrote on X.

