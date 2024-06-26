This is the moment a deer was released after becoming trapped in a narrow gorge in a Serranía de Ronda town

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 13:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A female deer has been rescued after it became trapped inside a narrow natural pool in Cañón de las Buitreras gorge near Cortes de la Frontera in the Serranía de Ronda.

Agents from the Andalusian Environment Agency (AMA) and a group of people who were canyoning in the area said if they hadn't spotted the animal, it would have probably died from starvation. "It was probably a case of natural selection, but we could not allow this deer to starve to death in a watering hole in the Buitreras gorge," they said.

In this video released on AMA's X social media profile, you can see the rescue team tying a harness around the deer, and pulling it up over a rock and out of the waterhole.

Probablemente era una cuestión de selección natural, pero no podíamos permitir que esta cierva muriera de inanición en una poza del Cañón de las Buitreras #CortesFra #Málaga.



Gracias a Clara, Lourdes, Emmanuelle y Juan Manuel, que dejaron su actividad para ayudar en el rescate. pic.twitter.com/oMi9wfYP6d — Agentes Medio Ambiente de Andalucía (@AAMM_And) June 20, 2024

The agents thanked the outdoor sport members for their help, as without it the rescue would have been a lot more complicated. "Thanks to Clara, Lourdes, Emmanuelle and Juan Manuel who left their activity to help in the rescue," they wrote on X.