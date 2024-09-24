Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The moment a car was completely gutted by fire on A-374 between Ronda and Algodonales
 

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene in the north of Malaga province

Vanessa Melgar

Ronda

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 15:46

A car was totally gutted after it burst into flames on the A-374, the road linking Ronda in Malaga province with Algodonales, in the neighbouring province of Cadiz.

According to Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), the incident happened at kilometre 16 of the road on Monday evening and the vehicle was completely destroyed. Firefighters received the callout at around 9.30pm with the incident scene being cleared up around an hour later.

