The moment a car was completely gutted by fire on A-374 between Ronda and Algodonales

Vanessa Melgar Ronda Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 15:46

A car was totally gutted after it burst into flames on the A-374, the road linking Ronda in Malaga province with Algodonales, in the neighbouring province of Cadiz.

Nuestra dotación de #Ronda intervenía la pasada noche por el incendio de un vehículo en la A-374, Km. 16, del mismo municipio. El coche quedó completamente calcinado#CPBMálaga @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/74QEAxO0WS — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) September 24, 2024

According to Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB), the incident happened at kilometre 16 of the road on Monday evening and the vehicle was completely destroyed. Firefighters received the callout at around 9.30pm with the incident scene being cleared up around an hour later.