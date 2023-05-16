Well-known author and walking guide Guy Hunter-Watts dies after cycle accident near Ronda The man who helped put rural tourism in Andalucía on the map will be remembered for his love of his 'adopted country' Spain

Anthony Piovesan Ronda

Well-known English author Guy Hunter-Watts who moved to the Ronda mountains more than 30 years ago and helped put rural tourism in Andalucía on the map has died.

He suffered a head injury after he fell from his electric bicycle on the evening of Friday, 12 May, on the outskirts of Montejaque in the Serranía de Ronda. No other vehicle was believed to have been involved. Guy was rushed to Ronda hospital in a serious condition, but died on Sunday morning.

For more than a decade Guy combined his love for words and walks into a successful career as an author and a walking guide. He wrote walking guide books such as Walking in Andalucía, Coastal Walks in Andalucía, Trekking the GR7, The mountains of Ronda and Grazalema and The Andalucían Coast to Coast Walk.

He also worked as a freelance hotel and travel journalist for, among others, Alastair Sawday, i-escape and The Hotel Guru.

Guy was born in Bristol in the UK but called Spain his "adopted country", he knew the footpaths of the Grazalema Natural Park in Cadiz like few others after he was introduced to many of its most magical spots by his shepherd friend, Andrés.

After leaving university Guy worked as an English teacher in Salamanca, Santiago and South America before starting his career as a tour guide and author. He accompanied groups to many corners of the planet including Peru, Mexico, South Africa, India, Mongolia and Russia.

Guy lived in a small village near Ronda. His home was a converted terracotta tile factory where he ran a B&B for more than 10 years. Guy also ran two rental properties in Montecorto, and made it possible for others to experience life among the stunning natural beauty of Andalucía.

Guy was also a keen sailor. His most recent sailing trip took him from Turkey to the Maldives via Egypt, Eritrea and the Yemen.