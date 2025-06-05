Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Finance

Everything you need to know as online bank Revolut rolls out its own ATMs in Spain

As well as in Malaga on the Costa del Sol, cash machines will also be installed in high footfall cities such as Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia

Europa Press

Malaga

Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:56

The online banking company Revolut has selected Spain as the first market to roll-out the bank's own ATM cash machine network.

The first 50 ATMs will be installed in the coming weeks in Madrid and Barcelona, followed by another 150 in cities such as Valencia and Malaga, with a target of up to 200 cash machines nationwide.

They will be located in areas with saturated traffic such as Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona and Calle de Toledo in Madrid.

A real-time interactive map available on the Revolut app will help customers locate the address and opening hours.

The fully developed ATMs were presented at Revolut's TechHub in Barcelona, inaugurated last year as a strategic centre for technological innovation and talent attraction.

Revolut has chosen Barcelona for the launch, highlighting Spain's growing importance on the bank's European map and the city's "key" role in the market.

The network will be launched this week with two ATMs available at the Primavera Sound festival, which takes place in Barcelona from 4 to 8 June.

These ATMs allow cash withdrawals free of charge for Revolut customers, although the bank does clarify that "fair use" limits and weekend usage fees may apply, depending on the plan. If the customer withdraws in a currency other than that of their balance - for example a sterling card withdraws euros in Spain - the exchange rates available on the app will apply.

In addition, non-customers will also be able to use these ATMs in exchange for a fee. Although initially their bank's exchange rate will apply, the plan is to soon incorporate the dynamic currency conversion (DCC) functionality, which will allow them to choose what rate they would like to convert Revolut to. In addition, they will be able to open an account directly at the ATM and receive a physical card within minutes.

The bank's intention is to allow cash deposits in future phases. In terms of security, the connection is end-to-end encrypted and the bank plans to allow identity verification with facial recognition.

Following its launch in Spain, Revolut intends to extend this ATM network to other European countries, starting from 2026, including Germany, Italy and Portugal.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours
  3. 3 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  4. 4 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  5. 5 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain
  6. 6 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  7. 7 Netball builds bridges in Malaga: Alhaurín club unites women through sport and community
  8. 8 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  9. 9 Benalmádena to decorate its streets to celebrate Corpus Christi
  10. 10 Contemporary music and dance festival comes to eastern Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Everything you need to know as online bank Revolut rolls out its own ATMs in Spain

Everything you need to know as online bank Revolut rolls out its own ATMs in Spain