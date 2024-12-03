Record November temperature registered in Malaga and on Costa del Sol with mercury 3.1C above historical average

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:37

It sounds hackneyed, as the same headline appears over and over again, with only the month of reference changing. But it is no less true, especially after the devastating effects of the recent droughts and their connection to climate change.

The month of November closed with the highest temperature since records have been kept, at levels much warmer than normal, with a provincial average of 16.1C, according to data provided by Spain's Aemet state weather centre in Malaga. This is no less than 3.1C above the historical average, which in this case has been measured since 1961.

To top it off, you don't have to go very far back to find the years that have been exceeded in 2024. The previous record was in November 2022, with 15.5 degrees (2.5C above normal); while the third was 2023: 15.0 (2.0 more). "The last three months of November have been the warmest in the province's historical series," warned the director of Aemet in Malaga, Jesús Riesco.

Temperatures in the city

In Malaga city, the reference point is set by the Aemet thermometer at Malaga Aiprort, and once again there is another record temperature for the history books. It reached 18.1C on average in November, which is 2.2 degrees higher than normal.

In this case, the previous record was set in 2022, when it was exactly 18 degrees. "These are the only two years in the historical series (since 1942) that have exceeded 18C, added the meteorologist, who reflected on the proximity of these dates to each other: "It could be a cycle but it is not only that: in recent years, in the annual average, temperatures have been rising, that is as clear as day".

What will the 'puente (bridge) weekend be like?

With regard to the upcoming public holidays marking the Spanish Constitution and the Immaculate Conception (from Friday, 6 December until Monday, 9 December), mild, almost spring-like temperatures are still expected in Malaga, as well as stable skies and no precipitation in sight, according to the Aemet forecast as of this Tuesday.

For the time being, Wednesday will see a drop in the mercury, due to the entry of a mass of cold air from the north, which will be felt with 3C fewer on the coast and up to five degrees inland.

But on Thursday temperatures will recover, and on the Costa del Sol it will be around 22C during the day and 12 degrees at night, with cloudy or sunny skies.

On the other hand, during the weekend, inland temperatures will tend to fall, especially from Sunday onwards, while on the coast they will be particularly noticeable on Monday.

Cold next week

This is how next week, from 9 December, the definitive arrival of real winter in Malaga will arrive, with a drop in temperatures that will be noticeable both because of the contrast with the previous week and the fact that the Aemet forecasts that it will be "cooler than normal".

"A week that is clearly below normal has been a long time coming", warned Jesús Riesco. As a result, in Malaga city it will not exceed 17-18C degrees, although with a lower wind chill; while in Antequera it will not exceed 13-14C. The bad news is that in the period from 9 to 15 December, heavy rainfall is not expected in the province either.