Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Two people stroll along the beach. Salvador Salas
Record November temperature registered in Malaga and on Costa del Sol with mercury 3.1C above historical average
Weather

Record November temperature registered in Malaga and on Costa del Sol with mercury 3.1C above historical average

Spain's state weather agency expects almost spring-like temperatures and no rain over the forthcoming long 'puente' public holiday weekend in the province, although next week Aemet forecasts a radical change

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 11:37

It sounds hackneyed, as the same headline appears over and over again, with only the month of reference changing. But it is no less true, especially after the devastating effects of the recent droughts and their connection to climate change.

The month of November closed with the highest temperature since records have been kept, at levels much warmer than normal, with a provincial average of 16.1C, according to data provided by Spain's Aemet state weather centre in Malaga. This is no less than 3.1C above the historical average, which in this case has been measured since 1961.

To top it off, you don't have to go very far back to find the years that have been exceeded in 2024. The previous record was in November 2022, with 15.5 degrees (2.5C above normal); while the third was 2023: 15.0 (2.0 more). "The last three months of November have been the warmest in the province's historical series," warned the director of Aemet in Malaga, Jesús Riesco.

Temperatures in the city

In Malaga city, the reference point is set by the Aemet thermometer at Malaga Aiprort, and once again there is another record temperature for the history books. It reached 18.1C on average in November, which is 2.2 degrees higher than normal.

In this case, the previous record was set in 2022, when it was exactly 18 degrees. "These are the only two years in the historical series (since 1942) that have exceeded 18C, added the meteorologist, who reflected on the proximity of these dates to each other: "It could be a cycle but it is not only that: in recent years, in the annual average, temperatures have been rising, that is as clear as day".

What will the 'puente (bridge) weekend be like?

With regard to the upcoming public holidays marking the Spanish Constitution and the Immaculate Conception (from Friday, 6 December until Monday, 9 December), mild, almost spring-like temperatures are still expected in Malaga, as well as stable skies and no precipitation in sight, according to the Aemet forecast as of this Tuesday.

For the time being, Wednesday will see a drop in the mercury, due to the entry of a mass of cold air from the north, which will be felt with 3C fewer on the coast and up to five degrees inland.

But on Thursday temperatures will recover, and on the Costa del Sol it will be around 22C during the day and 12 degrees at night, with cloudy or sunny skies.

On the other hand, during the weekend, inland temperatures will tend to fall, especially from Sunday onwards, while on the coast they will be particularly noticeable on Monday.

Cold next week

This is how next week, from 9 December, the definitive arrival of real winter in Malaga will arrive, with a drop in temperatures that will be noticeable both because of the contrast with the previous week and the fact that the Aemet forecasts that it will be "cooler than normal".

"A week that is clearly below normal has been a long time coming", warned Jesús Riesco. As a result, in Malaga city it will not exceed 17-18C degrees, although with a lower wind chill; while in Antequera it will not exceed 13-14C. The bad news is that in the period from 9 to 15 December, heavy rainfall is not expected in the province either.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Water from storms continues flowing into reservoirs
  2. 2 Delays expected in Benalmádena Pueblo and on connecting roads and motorways due to road closures from today
  3. 3 Malaga's long relationship with Davis Cup tennis set to come to an end
  4. 4 Torremolinos footbridge closed for urgent repairs after 'serious risk' to users detected
  5. 5 This is when the Christmas lights will be switched on in Nerja on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Malaga padel star Bea González to split from partner in 2025
  7. 7 Malaga CF plunged into mini-crisis after second consecutive defeat
  8. 8 Carlota Ciganda claims second Open de España in thrilling Malaga finale
  9. 9 Marbella and San Pedro breakwater projects to be put out for bids in 2025
  10. 10 Marbella FC's defensive woes deepen with another loss

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Record November temperature registered in Malaga and on Costa del Sol with mercury 3.1C above historical average