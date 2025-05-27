Record number of people employed in tourism industry on Costa del Sol during first quarter of year

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 22:26 | Updated 22:34h. Compartir

Although the year did not start very well for tourism on the Costa del Sol, the sector has closed the first quarter with a record number of workers. Data from Spain's INE national institute of statistics shows a historic record of 131,794 people employed between January and March, which is considered to be a low-activity period. This figure represents an increase of 6% compared to the same period last year. This growth and the share that the tourism industry has in employment in the province (17.3%) confirm the importance it has in the local economy as a whole.

Antonio Díaz, managing director of Turismo Costa del Sol, said that this data "reflects a positive and consolidated trend, with a significant growth in the number of employed people and a high level of job stability, which demonstrates the vitality of our sector as a fundamental pillar of the provincial economy". According to the report, almost 69% of tourism workers are concentrated in the hotel and catering sector, where job stability is a predominant characteristic, with 85.7% of workers as salaried employees and 77.6% with permanent contracts. In addition, full-time contracts are the most common type of contract, covering 84.6% of tourism employees.

More than 91,000 employees work in the catering and accommodation sectors. In addition, some 20,000 are employed in transport and car rental companies. The rest are divided between leisure companies and tour operators and agencies. As for the nationality of the workers, 79.2% of those employed in tourism on the Costa del Sol during this first quarter were Spanish. This is an increase of 4.4% compared to the same period last year. Despite this increase, the statistics show a higher growth of foreign employees, 12.6%, compared to the first quarter of 2024.

"The sector's capacity to generate employment is key and the fact that both local and national residents have significant access to these opportunities is a primary factor in the socio-economic development of the province," said Díaz. He added that the jobs and the increase in Social Security registrations "are a reflection of a sector that is constantly adapting and growing, capable of responding to market demands and offering professional development opportunities to its workers. This outlook contributes directly to the overall well-being of the province, fostering a more stable and prosperous working environment".