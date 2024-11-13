Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The service in the English cemetery. SUR
Community spirit

RBL Spain South comes together for Remembrance Day service at English cemetery in Malaga

A piper and drummer from the Sur Pipes bagpipe band led the parade to where wreaths were laid on the international war graves

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 13:45

Various branches of the southern district of the Royal British Legion attended the Remembrance Day service at St George’s Church in Malaga on Sunday 10 November, which was led by Father Louis Darrant.

The service was attended by British vice-consul Miriam Pérez Martí; President of RBL District South Neale Toplis, (who was also the standard bearer); Graham Would, Chairman of the RAFA Costa del Sol; Sally Locke, representing RBL Coin branch; Bruce McTyre, President of the English Cemetery Foundation, and his wife, Norma, all of whom laid wreaths on the international war graves. A piper and drummer from the Sur Pipes bagpipe band led the parade to the graves.

The service included a reading of In Flanders Field, given by Bruce McIntyre, while his wife recited The Victory Emblem. Gary Benham, representative of The Welsh Society Costa del Sol, read The Kohima Epitaph.

