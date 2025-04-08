Rain threatens Palm Sunday and Holy Monday processions in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:45 Compartir

With less than a week to go until the start of the Holy Week in Spain, unfavourable forecasts continue to pop on the weather apps of Malaga province residents and visitors. However, as the head of the Aemet state meteorological centre in the city, Jesús Riesco, has said, the variability of the atmosphere these days is such that everything can change in a matter of hours. With that said, we will have to wait at least until this Thursday to have a more accurate forecast for the coming week.

For the moment, what can be expected is the appearance of an isolated cold low, with cooler and less stable conditions, during the second half of this week. Hardly any precipitation is forecast for Thursday, but there is a warning for unstable maritime conditions, with strong winds from 50 to 60km/h (force 7) and waves of up to three metres.

The first showers are expected on Friday afternoon. They will be brought by a new "high impact" storm. Storm Olivier will remain active in the southwest of the peninsula all throughout the weekend.

Change of storms

Sunday will see the transition to a second storm coming from the north of the peninsula. Precipitation will continue on Monday and maybe on Tuesday - the first days of Easter week. According to forecasts, rain will not be intense, but it will come and go at various times during the day.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty," said Riesco, urging people to continue checking forecasts for more precise predictions closer to the weekend.