Prisoner on the run after escaping while being treated at Malaga hospital for swallowing mobile phone

The Guardia Civil are trying to locate a prisoner from the Alhaurín de la Torre prison who escaped after being treated at a hospital in Malaga city for swallowing a mobile phone. The incident happened on Sunday 20 April and the prisoner is still on the run.

According to Málaga Hoy newspaper, the escaped prisoner was put behind bars last Thursday 17 April. However, he was taken to Hospital Clínico de Málaga on Sunday after telling the medical staff at the prison that he had swallowed a mobile phone.

After being transferred there, the Hospital Clínico staff verified his claim. However, he managed to escape custody after the consultation, despite wearing handcuffs and being escorted by Guardia Civil officers.