Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter

Chus Heredia Malaga Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:11

The rains from recent Storm Mónica combined with those throughout this Easter week may help to reconfigure the map of restrictions in Malaga province which is currently in a state of severe drought.

The city of Malaga is on the brink of exiting this level if it can maintain its reserves as it is for another month. In this ever-changing context, which nevertheless remains far from offering a positive outlook, the regional ministry of Agriculture issued an order published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) on Wednesday.

The text of the bulletin tightened measures to adjust consumption across the province to a maximum of 160 litres per person per day.

The drought committee is planning to meet again after Easter to reassess the situation using the latest rainfall figures and evaluating the accumulative effect it has had on the province's reservoirs.

However, in this newest decree, the rules regarding the filling of pools remains unaltered. In principle, the only exceptions to the ban are those swimming pools in hotels, on campsites, in sports clubs and therapy pools. Pools filled with seawater (non-saline chlorination) and are approved are also exempt from restrictions.

The text in the bulletin does not mention anything regarding water from tankers, but in principle, use of it is also prohibited for private pools.