Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Concepción reservoir, Marbella. Juan Carlos Domínguez
Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter
Drought crisis

Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter

The Junta de Andalucía will instruct the water companies to provide a maximum of 160 litres per person per day and assess the water levels on the Costa del Sol

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 12:11

Compartir

The rains from recent Storm Mónica combined with those throughout this Easter week may help to reconfigure the map of restrictions in Malaga province which is currently in a state of severe drought.

The city of Malaga is on the brink of exiting this level if it can maintain its reserves as it is for another month. In this ever-changing context, which nevertheless remains far from offering a positive outlook, the regional ministry of Agriculture issued an order published in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) on Wednesday.

The text of the bulletin tightened measures to adjust consumption across the province to a maximum of 160 litres per person per day.

The drought committee is planning to meet again after Easter to reassess the situation using the latest rainfall figures and evaluating the accumulative effect it has had on the province's reservoirs.

However, in this newest decree, the rules regarding the filling of pools remains unaltered. In principle, the only exceptions to the ban are those swimming pools in hotels, on campsites, in sports clubs and therapy pools. Pools filled with seawater (non-saline chlorination) and are approved are also exempt from restrictions.

The text in the bulletin does not mention anything regarding water from tankers, but in principle, use of it is also prohibited for private pools.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four shootings in a month: this is Marbella's Achilles heel
  2. 2 Renovation of Los Molinillos Roman site in Benalmádena almost complete
  3. 3 Week-long resurfacing of three key roads starts in centre of Arroyo de la Miel on 1 April
  4. 4 Marbella mayor heads to China to seek out more high-spending tourists and investors ahead of major conference in 2025
  5. 5 "Trends in Crypto Markets" event held at The Pool Marbella
  6. 6 Costa aims to recycle more than eight tonnes of single-use coffee pods and capsules every year
  7. 7 'Tears and favours' in a bitter-sweet Semana Santa
  8. 8 A stroll through the most appetising city in Spain this year
  9. 9

    The key to happiness
  10. 10 Possible changes to drought decree in south of Spain to be announced after Easter

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad