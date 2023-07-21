Possible botulism case in Malaga as potato omelette sold in supermarkets across Spain investigated

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Health authorities are looking into a possible case in Malaga linked to an outbreak of botulism in Spain that apparently started from pre-packed potato omelettes sold in different Spanish supermarkets.

Department of Health and Consumer Affairs sources told SUR that the suspected case of botulism - still to be confirmed - is a 27 year-old person living in Malaga, who presented mild symptoms at the start of July. They have not required hospital admission.

Botulism is a serious but relatively rare disease caused by toxins that attacks the body's nerves and causes difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

Pre-packed potato omelette

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) confirmed four cases of bolutism and two probable cases on Wednesday - among which the case of Malaga was listed - with a common link. They found that all cases had previously consumed packaged potato omelette, purchased in different supermarkets. Food safety investigations are now being carried out.

In at least three of the confirmed cases and in one of the probable cases, the company that manufactures the tortillas is the same. However, to date, Aesan states that it has not yet been possible to establish evidence to link cause and effect.

Grupo Empresarial Palacios Alimentación has voluntarily decided, as a precaution, to pull its packaged potato omelette from shelves. The company has taken all necessary measures to detect a possible cause. The facilities have already been inspected four times by the health authorities with favourable results, it said.

The group has asked all those who have purchased one of these products (Palacios, Chef Select, Auchan, Eroski, Unide, Consum, DIA, Ametller, Condis, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, Alipende, Grupo IFA and Rikissimo) to refrain from consuming it and to return it to the point of purchase, where it will be reimbursed.

Ahorramas supermarkets have also decided to withdraw from sale the products, pending the progress of the investigations.