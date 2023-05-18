Popular television series puts out casting call for British expats on the Costa del Sol If you have relocated from the UK to Spain and want to share your story then now is your chance

A British television programme that follows the lives of expats who have opted for a low-cost life full of fun in the sun is on the lookout for participants to feature for a new series.

The Channel 5 show Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun put out a call for expats living on the Costa del Sol or Costa Blanca who want to tell their story on television.

"Love your new life in Spain? Have a business or career or voluntary work that you're proud of? Enjoying your retirement in the sun? Have a casa or caravan that's your ideal home? In the process of relocating from the UK to Spain? Or do you just want to share your story of your new life in the sun?," the series advertised.

Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun first aired on January 5 in 2016. The travel show captures the lives of various English expats in Spain in 60-minute episodes.

The programme is searching for participants to be involved in its 11th series. If you're interested you can email sofie.hegreolsen@redsaucetv.com