Spanish police issue new warning to foreign tourists about bird droppings scam

SUR Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 19:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's National Police force has issued a warning to holidaymakers after several tourists fell victim to a pickpocket who used the bird droppings scam. At least eight people have fallen victim to the scam, which involves criminals cleaning supposed bird droppings from a person's clothes before stealing their valuables.

Officers on the Costa del Sol arrested a 56-year-old man after approaching tourists in Malaga city centre and offered to clean supposed bird droppings from their clothes before making off with their belongings.

Before approaching the tourists, he would chew some biscuits and intentionally spit it onto the clothes of his targets. The suspect then took advantage of the moment of confusion to steal valuables, with a preference for bank cards. The magistrate's court in Malaga has ordered the suspect be banned from entering Malaga city.

The police operation was launched after receiving a number of complaints in which the victims, mostly foreign tourists, reported the theft of their belongings by an unknown person.

Caps and berets to hide identity from police

According to investigators, the pickpocket used clothing such as caps and berets to make it difficult for the police to identify him. He also carried a bag in which, according to the investigation, he kept biscuits which he chewed as he approached his targets, spitting small pieces of the food on the tourists, before then alerting them that it was bird poo.

Using this method, the suspect allegedly stole valuables from eight tourists, with a preference for their bank cards. Several of the victims reported fraudulent charges on their bank accounts after the theft.

Following investigations, police identified and located the suspect in Benalmádena. The pickpocket, who would frequently change locations, used a rented vehicle to get around.