Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Spanish police issue new warning to foreign tourists about bird droppings scam
Crime

Spanish police issue new warning to foreign tourists about bird droppings scam

The alert comes after officers recently arrested a pickpocket in Benalmádena who used the distraction method to steal valuables from a number of holidaymakers in resorts along the Costa del Sol

SUR

Malaga

Monday, 28 October 2024, 19:25

Opciones para compartir

Spain's National Police force has issued a warning to holidaymakers after several tourists fell victim to a pickpocket who used the bird droppings scam. At least eight people have fallen victim to the scam, which involves criminals cleaning supposed bird droppings from a person's clothes before stealing their valuables.

Officers on the Costa del Sol arrested a 56-year-old man after approaching tourists in Malaga city centre and offered to clean supposed bird droppings from their clothes before making off with their belongings.

Before approaching the tourists, he would chew some biscuits and intentionally spit it onto the clothes of his targets. The suspect then took advantage of the moment of confusion to steal valuables, with a preference for bank cards. The magistrate's court in Malaga has ordered the suspect be banned from entering Malaga city.

The police operation was launched after receiving a number of complaints in which the victims, mostly foreign tourists, reported the theft of their belongings by an unknown person.

Caps and berets to hide identity from police

According to investigators, the pickpocket used clothing such as caps and berets to make it difficult for the police to identify him. He also carried a bag in which, according to the investigation, he kept biscuits which he chewed as he approached his targets, spitting small pieces of the food on the tourists, before then alerting them that it was bird poo.

Using this method, the suspect allegedly stole valuables from eight tourists, with a preference for their bank cards. Several of the victims reported fraudulent charges on their bank accounts after the theft.

Following investigations, police identified and located the suspect in Benalmádena. The pickpocket, who would frequently change locations, used a rented vehicle to get around.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The kings of hospitality with the Midas touch on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Spanish border town with Gibraltar demands special measures in case of 'no deal'
  3. 3 Thousands protest in Spanish town demanding action amid Brexit uncertainty
  4. 4 Museum boat arrives in Malaga with an immersive onboard experience
  5. 5 Marbella to host record-breaking Ironman event this Sunday
  6. 6 A young English musician makes the journey from the sierra to the stage
  7. 7 Early David Larrubia strike seals much-needed win for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Daredevil Costa del Sol resident does charity wing walk in memory of her mother
  9. 9 Hans Christian Andersen: A 'happy' Dane in Malaga
  10. 10 Derailment that caused rail chaos in Madrid could have prevented a worse outcome

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad