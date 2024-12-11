Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image. SUR
Lorry stolen in Malaga is pursued by police before driver is arrested 130km away from scene of crime
Crime

The alleged thief was eventually detained near Granada when he finally abandoned the vehicle and tried to escape on foot

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 16:03

The convoy looked like something out of a movie, but it was real. A lorry driving at a moderate speed through an urban area with up to eight Guardia Civil patrols behind it. No, they were not escorting it. They were following it because the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The incident happened on 9 December, when, according to SUR sources, the lorry was stolen from the Malaga transport centre (CTM) in Campanillas. The alleged thief then fled in the direction of the province of Granada.

After the theft was reported, the operational services centre (COS) of the Guardia Civil alerted all units deployed on the road. Given the size of the vehicle, it was not difficult to locate it.

@movitrans #camion ♬ sonido original - movitrans

However, this did not stop the driver from continuing to flee, a journey which lasted 130 kilometres to the town of Escúzar, in the province of Granada. Along the way, the vehicle was joined by several patrol cars, which followed him at a prudent speed so as not to endanger other road users.

Apparently, when the alleged thief saw that he had no chance of escaping with the stolen lorry, he abandoned the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but the pursuing officers managed to catch and arrest him.

