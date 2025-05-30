Lucky escape for special operations policeman from Malaga who was shot during anti-drugs raid

Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 30 May 2025, 13:47 Compartir

Police unions and professional associations have been showing their concern for many years about the fact that the drug trade is becoming increasingly violent. Traffickers do not hesitate to ram official vehicles to protect their drug shipments, and they are heavily armed, mainly to defend themselves from thefts by rival gangs ' known as rollovers. What is less common, however, is for them to go so far as to open fire on uniformed officers.

On Wednesday, a National Police officer was shot by traffickers during an anti-drug operation. The officer, who belongs to the special operations group and tactical assault unit in Malaga, was miraculously saved as the bullet hit him in his backpack, where it remained embedded.

The major police operation, led by the drugs and organised crime unit (Udyco), was carried out simultaneously in different parts of the Andalucía region, where at least four searches were carried out, during which around 15 people were arrested as alleged members of an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking.

One of these searches was carried out in the Cordoba town of Cabra and, due to the dangerous nature of the targets (all foreigners), the police deployed GOES specialists to raid the house and secure it before Udyco investigators entered to inspect it. It was during this tactical manoeuvre that the shot was fired. The officers were opening the door of the building when they heard a shot. After an initial moment of uncertainty, the colleagues realised that no one had been injured, but that the bullet had been embedded in the backpack of one of them.

The specialists quickly took over the house and immobilised all the people inside. In total, five people were arrested in that part of the operation and several weapons were seized inside the property. The investigation will have to determine which of them fired the shot.

Although exceptional, this is not the first time that police officers have been confronted with such a situation. As recently as last month, Guardia Civil officers were met with gunfire during an operation in Seville and Cadiz. In the exchange of fire, one of the detainees was wounded in the shoulder.