Star alignment: how and when to view a parade of seven planets in Malaga province
Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will put on a show that will take a long time to repeat itself

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 13:22

An unusual astronomical spectacle that can be seen all over Spain will take place on Friday 28 February when seven planets come together.

This phenomenon of planetary alignments, also known as "planetary parade", occurs when several planets are positioned on the same side of the Sun and are visible from Earth in the same region of the sky. This will make them appear to be in a line and close together, an optical illusion made possible by the fact that occasionally the trajectories of the stars align due to different orbital velocities.

This happens because all the planets in the Solar System orbit the Sun in a plane called the ecliptic. Some of them have slightly inclined orbits above or below this plane, but all of them are more or less at the same level like grooves in a disc thanks to the way stars like our Sun are formed, according to meteorologist Mario Picazo.

How can it be seen? Experts recommend finding a place away from light pollution, away from trees or buildings. It is also important to have binoculars or telescopes and even to use a night-time application (SkyWatch or Star War, to name just two of the most popular) that will help us to better understand what we are seeing.

And when will you be able to enjoy this event? This Friday, 28 February. On that day Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be visible just before dawn and visible between east and southeast of the horizon.

As the expert Mario Picazo points out, the time of rising and setting of the planets and the order will depend on the part of the world in which one lives. The meteorologist stresses that these types of alignments "are not uncommon, but seeing all the planets together is rare". In his opinion, the best time to see this planetary parade is shortly after sunset and although most of the planets will be visible to the naked eye, "Uranus and Neptune do require the use of a telescope or at least binoculars to enjoy them".

From right to left, Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Mars will appear to be positioned along an imaginary line.

Other experts believe that such a spectacle will not happen again for at least 400 years, so being able to enjoy this privileged alignment this Friday will be an almost unique opportunity that is well worth making the most of.

