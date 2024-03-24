Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Queues on the MA-20 road between Torremolinos and Malaga in a file image. M. Fernández
Plan makes progress to create extra lane on MA-20 to improve traffic flow and safety between Malaga and Torremolinos
Plan makes progress to create extra lane on MA-20 to improve traffic flow and safety between Malaga and Torremolinos

The minister of transport has announced that the plans for the lane for buses and high-occupancy vehicles, involving a new bridge over the Guadalhorce, are at the public information stage

Ignacio Lillo / Chus Heredia

Sunday, 24 March 2024, 11:06

Spain's minister of transport, Óscar Puente, announced on Thursday what he described as "an important step towards improving traffic flow and road safety between Malaga and Torremolinos".

In his posts on social media he referred to an administrative step forward in a project that has been on the drawing board for 14 years, to create an extra lane reserved for public transport and high-occupancy vehicles.

Now the ministry has begun the public information process for the scheme to widen nine kilometres of the MA-20 to three lanes between Malaga and Torremolinos. This will involve the construction of a new bridge over the River Guadalhorce, which will take the lion's share of the planned budget: 190 million euros.

The problems of mobility and the improvement of public transport on the west side of Malaga have been waiting for a solution for years. The bus and high-occupancy vehicle lane (known as bus-VAO in Spanish) between Guadalmar and the access to Malaga via the city's main police station has already been provisionally approved, together with its corresponding environmental impact study, and includes complementary improvement works between km0 and km9.

The aim of the work is to increase the capacity of the road, improving traffic flow and road safety. Not surprisingly, the nine-kilometre stretch has congestion problems due to the high traffic volume, which exceeds 120,000 vehicles per day in some sections.

In addition to the widening of the carriageways, an approximately 1.5-kilometre-long new stretch must be designed; this includes a 940-metre-long viaduct over the River Guadalhorce, upstream of the current one. The most important challenges of the project are the structural ones, maintaining traffic levels, as well as the construction of the new viaduct over the river.

