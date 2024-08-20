Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A vehicle undergoes an ITV inspection. F.P.
This is why an ITV vehicle inspection test pass in Marbella is valid for all Dutch-registered cars on the road
Motoring

People from the Netherlands are legally able to take their vehicle's regular roadworthiness test at one of three centres in Andalucía in order to maintain its validity in their home country

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Tuesday, 20 August 2024, 11:05

If you've had to make an appointment for your car's ITV vehicle technical inspection test in Andalucía recently, you may have noticed the website gives you the option of requesting it... in Dutch. Readers of SUR have been asking this newspaper why it is in Dutch and not in English, German or French, which are heard much more frequently in Spain, especially on the Costa del Sol.

The reason is not so much in the language as in the object itself: the ITV passed in Andalucía is valid for vehicles from the Netherlands. The public testing company Veiasa, which depends on the Andalusian regional government, and the Dutch national road authorities have an agreement in place where the inspection is valid in both countries.

451

Dutch vehicles passed the ITV test in Marbella last year, and 1,519 have done so since 2020.

Although it is, of course, a minority option, almost a thousand Dutch vehicles are inspected in Andalucía's ITV testing centres every year, according to data provided by the regional ministry of industry. In the past five years, more than 4,700 vehicles from the Netherlands have passed the ITV test in Andalucía.

In Marbella

Although little known, this option has existed since 2014, although only in Marbella, Seville and Motril (Granada). On the Costa del Sol last year, almost 500 vehicles with Dutch registration plates were inspected, although the majority were tested in Seville (almost 700).

Access in Dutch

To facilitate the process for vehicle owners from the Netherlands, the Veiasa appointment website has a special version, accessible through a specific link; and by clicking on the Dutch flag icon on the homepage.

Veiasa appointment website, where you can see the icon for the Dutch IRTV.
Veiasa appointment website, where you can see the icon for the Dutch IRTV. SUR

The fee for this type of inspection corresponds to that of a voluntary inspection, to which is added a Dutch fee of 5.50 euros, equivalent to the Spanish traffic tax.

The agreement covers all vehicles with Dutch registration plates, except taxis, agricultural vehicles and vehicles for the transport of persons with more than eight seats. Motorbikes and light trailers are not required to pass roadworthiness tests in the Netherlands and are therefore not covered by this agreement.

