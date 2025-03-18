A third of all foreigners employed in Spain's Andalucía region work in Malaga province

Cristina Vallejo Malaga Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 23:51 Compartir

The number of foreign workers in Malaga province averaged 109,442 in February, according to the latest data made public by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration in Madrid. This represents 30% of the total foreign workforce in the Andalucía region, which last month amounted to a total of 366,528 people. Moreover, the figure makes Malaga the fifth province in Spain employing most foreign workers, behind only Madrid (600,108 workers), Barcelona (almost 497,700), Valencia (166,832) and Alicante (around 125,500).

Within Andalucía, Malaga is therefore ahead of the other seven provinces. The next closest is Almeria with nearly 84,500 workers born in other countries. In third place, but far behind the first two, is Huelva (51,432) and in fourth place is Seville with 46,786 workers. Meanwhile, in Granada there are just under 30,000, in Cadiz the total does not reach even 17,500, and in Cordoba and Jaen they are close to 14,000.

The number of foreign workers in Malaga implies a year-on-year growth of 9.57%, in line with the region-wide growth (9.7%), to 366,529 workers of foreign origin. This regional volume puts Andalucía in third place in the ranking of regions with the highest volume of foreign labour force behind Catalonia (666,597) and Madrid with its aforementioned 600,000-plus workers born in other countries. Andalucía employs 12.75% of the foreigners registered to pay social security contributions in Spain, compared to 23.2% in Catalonia and 21% in Madrid.

However, in both Catalonia and Madrid the growth of the foreign workforce has been more muted than in Andalucía at 5.6% and 6.4% respectively. Also in Spain as a whole, the increase in foreign workers has been lower than in Andalucía: in the last year the increase has been 7.6%, now totalling 2.87 million foreign workers in Spain.

In Malaga the sector with the most foreign workers is the hotel and hospitality industry with nearly 24,000 employees, followed by retail (over 15,700 workers) and construction (nearly 12,500 employees of foreign origin).

The Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration does not provide details of the nationalities of foreign workers, but it does do so by region. This information reveals that, of the 366,529 foreign workers in Andalucía, around 30% come from EU countries, while 70% come from countries outside the European Union.

The largest contingent of foreigners in Andalucía is from Morocco, with around 86,200 people, or just over 23% of the total, more than 50,000 of whom are employed in the agricultural sector. The second most important country of origin is Romania: 44,347 of them are affiliated to Social Security. That makes up 12.1% of the total, of which almost 21,000 also work in the agricultural sector.

Next, but with much smaller numbers, are other groups: Italian workers account for around 5% of the total, with around 17,000 workers, similar for those from Colombia, while the 15,000 British workers in Andalucía account for around 4% of the total number of foreign workers. Then Chinese, Venezuelans, Ukrainians and Senegalese workers make up around 3% of the total.