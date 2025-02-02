One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway

SUR Malaga Sunday, 2 February 2025, 14:52 Compartir

A man died and two others were injured when their vehicle collided with a tollbooth in Casabermeja in Malaga province this Sunday morning (2 February), according to 112 Andalucía, part of the regional government's emergency incident handling agency.

The 112 telephone operators received a call at 6.30am indicating that a car had collided with a tollbooth at kilometre 6 of the AP-46 motorway heading in the direction of Malaga. The caller said that there were trapped and injured people in need of assistance. Emergency call centre staff immediately alerted the Guardia Civil traffic division, Malaga provincial fire brigade and health emergency paramedics.

CPB

Several crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) in Alhaurín de la Torre, Colmenar and Antequera were quickly on the scene. CPB staff confirmed that there were three young people in the car and that it was necessary to rescue two of them as the driver unfortunately died after the collision.

After their involvement at the scene, health professionals confirmed to 112 that the accident resulted in one fatality and two injured men, aged 23 and 24, who were taken to the Hospital Regional in Malaga city.