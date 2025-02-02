Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image of the vehicle involved in the accident this Sunday morning. CPB
One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway
112 incident

One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway

Two young men, aged 23 and 24, were transferred to the city's Hospital Regional after the incident this Sunday morning

SUR

Malaga

Sunday, 2 February 2025, 14:52

A man died and two others were injured when their vehicle collided with a tollbooth in Casabermeja in Malaga province this Sunday morning (2 February), according to 112 Andalucía, part of the regional government's emergency incident handling agency.

The 112 telephone operators received a call at 6.30am indicating that a car had collided with a tollbooth at kilometre 6 of the AP-46 motorway heading in the direction of Malaga. The caller said that there were trapped and injured people in need of assistance. Emergency call centre staff immediately alerted the Guardia Civil traffic division, Malaga provincial fire brigade and health emergency paramedics.

CPB
Imagen principal - One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway
Imagen secundaria 1 - One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway
Imagen secundaria 2 - One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway

Several crews from Malaga's provincial fire brigade (CPB) in Alhaurín de la Torre, Colmenar and Antequera were quickly on the scene. CPB staff confirmed that there were three young people in the car and that it was necessary to rescue two of them as the driver unfortunately died after the collision.

After their involvement at the scene, health professionals confirmed to 112 that the accident resulted in one fatality and two injured men, aged 23 and 24, who were taken to the Hospital Regional in Malaga city.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga mayor backtracks on city tourism department's claim of visitor 'saturation'
  2. 2 Ryanair warns that the impact of the multi-million-euro fine on airlines would be 'passed on' to passengers
  3. 3 Shock in Boston over death of Jesuit priest in Malaga
  4. 4 Two winter storms bring bad weather to northern Spain
  5. 5 Hundreds of taxis block streets of Malaga in protest at 'absurd' insurance premiums
  6. 6 Convicted paedophile sentenced to 39 years in Gibraltar
  7. 7 Whatever happened to Airbnb?
  8. 8 British researchers use local sugarcane to make bricks
  9. 9 Language tourism, growing in Malaga
  10. 10 More defensive lapses see Malaga CF edged out by league leaders

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para suscriptores.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish One dead and two injured after their car crashes into tollbooth on Malaga motorway