One dead and four injured after car crashes off road in Casabermeja All the occupants of the only vehicle involved in the incident on the A-356 this Sunday morning were aged between 20 and 25

A 20-year-old man has lost his life in a traffic accident this Sunday morning (26 March) in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja, in which four other people have been injured, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

The incident was reported just before 8am at kilometre 5 of the A-356, heading in the direction of Colmenar. Witnesses called 112 to alert them that a passenger car had left the road. They said there were several people injured, and one of them was lying on an embankment.

The health services and Guardia Civil traffic division were quickly on the scene of the accident. According to 112 Andalucía there was only one vehicle was involved in the incident and all those affected were young people between the ages of 20 and 25.

Guardia Civil sources have reported that, in addition to the deceased, four other people were injured, including the driver of the car who made her own way to a health centre. The others injured persons were two women aged 20 and 21 and a 22-year-old man, who were transferred to the Regional hospital in Malaga