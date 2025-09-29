Will there be a bank holiday on Monday 13 October in Andalucía to make it a long 'puente' weekend?

Ester Requena Malaga Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:18 Share

October is coming and with it one of the national holidays marked in red on Spain's national calendar: 12 October, Día de la Hispanidad. But in 2025 the holiday falls on a Sunday. So does this mean that Monday 13 will be a public holiday? It is up to each region to decide whether to make it a holiday or not.

This year five regions have 'moved' the public holiday from 12 to 13 October and Andalucía is one of them, meaning a long 'puente' (bridge) weekend in all eight provinces. The regions of Aragón, Asturias, Castilla y León and Extremadura will do the same.

Once the Columbus or Pilar long weekend is over, there will still be some more public holidays this year, one of them - December 8 - will also be a long weekend. These are the remaining public holidays in Andalucía in 2025 (apart from the local holidays in each municipality):

- 1 November (Saturday).

- 6 December (Saturday).

- 8 December (Monday). So there would be a long weekend.

- 25 December (Thursday).

More long weekends in 2026

2026 is looking more generous in terms of long 'puente' (bridge) weekends. Although the Official State Bulletin (BOE) is yet to publish the common public holidays in Spain next year, at least there will be these long weekends:

- 1 May, Labour Day, which falls on a Friday.

- 12 October, National Holiday, which falls on a Monday.

- 25 December, Christmas Day, which falls on a Friday.

- Good Friday, which in 2026 will be 3 April.